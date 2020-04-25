Bradford County has not had any new confirmed COVID-19-related cases or deaths in the past three days now, according to the latest update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Meanwhile, the state has eclipsed 40,000 cases, with nearly 1,400 additional positives reported as of midnight Saturday and a total of 1,537 coronavirus-related deaths.
Bradford County and the surrounding northcentral region, along with the northwestern region, are a little less than two weeks away from starting to transition from the widespread closures instituted last month to control the spread of the virus back to normal. In her briefing Saturday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said these transitions will, in part, require more testing from the state, especially with those who show few symptoms, in order to monitor progress. In addition, securing testing materials has been a challenge in the past. However, as conversations continue to expand this capability, Levine said they've seen an influx of supplies in the past week, and believed there would be enough resources to serve these two regions.
“And we've heard from many hospitals and health systems that they are doing better with their reagents and they're able to do their own testing, but we need to watch the supply chain carefully,” she said. “We actually had a phone call with the federal government a few days ago, with Health and Human Servies and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the White House to discuss that, and hopefully we'll be able to have a more consistent supply chain of those resources.”
In terms of other supplies, she noted that Pennsylvania has received two shipments of N95 masks for health care workers in recent weeks, although the state remains low in surgical procedure masks, hospital gowns, and gloves. With the federal government also having a low supply of these items, Levine said they are exploring other options – even globally.
“We're also going to rely upon our excellent hospitals and health systems, and the hospital association through their mutual aid agreement – and this has actually happened,” she explained. “Supplies from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, from Penn State Health, from Geisinger and other health systems has gone to stressed hospitals in Philadelphia.”
Before areas can reopen, the state will also be looking at criteria such as making sure fewer than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people are reported over the previous two weeks, that appropriate safeguards are in place at high-risk institutions such as correctional facilities and nursing homes, and establishing a contact tracing system to quickly address potential outbreaks, which Levine said is currently in the works and will be ready by May 8.
Asked about whether or not social distancing will still be in effect for the summer, Levine said that will be determined by the virus and it's much too soon to determine that outlook at this time. However, in response to another question about the transition, she said there will most likely be a “new normal.”
