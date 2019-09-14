Domestic Relations Office offering help through Bench Warrant Amnesty Week

Those with active bench warrants through the Bradford County Domestic Relations Office will have a chance to have their warrant vacated as part of next week’s Bench Warrant Amnesty Week.
The Domestic Relations Office handles enforcement of child support, spousal support and alimony under the president judge of the Bradford County Courts, according to the county’s website.
Under a Bench Warrant Amnesty Week, those who have warrants are encouraged to come to the office with a payment and, in return, they can have their warrant vacated.
This is the first time this opportunity has been available in Bradford County.
According to Domestic Relations Office Director Vonda Huffman and Assistant Director Christ Dunham, the idea was inspired by other counties that have held amnesty weeks and have seen a good response from it.
Dunham said on Monday, they sent out text messages through the office’s child support system letting people know about the upcoming amnesty week and have already received a few calls.
“Right now, when you have a bench warrant and you fail to pay for support, until that bench warrant is resolved we’re kind of stuck,” said Huffman. “… A lot of times I think they are afraid to come in because they think we just want them to go to jail. What we’re hoping is that they will wake up, take responsibility, come in, get this resolved, and have a fresh start.”
According to Huffman, sometimes people can get behind on support if they lose their job or run into health issues. If they don’t visit the office to modify their support, and after a given amount of time without payment, the system will generate an alert and a contempt petition is then filed. If they don’t show for a contempt conference after paperwork is sent via certified mail or delivered by an enforcement officer, the office can request an arrest warrant through the court.
With a warrant on their record, Huffman warned that a simple traffic violation can turn into a temporary stay in jail until a hearing is scheduled, which Dunham said can take up to two days.
“We’re just trying to get this resolved this way to avoid that,” he said.
Dunham added that the office also welcomes information from those who might know how to get in contact with someone who has a warrant.
“It’s just another way we’re trying to work with people,” said Dunham.
The Domestic Relations Office can be contacted at (570) 265-1718.
