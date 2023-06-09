TOWANDA — Domestic relations professionals across the commonwealth united in Bradford County for training and to build camaraderie.
Western DRAP held its annual training conference at the Bradford County Public Safety Center Thursday. The all-day conference consisted of a morning and afternoon session for its attendees.
DRAP is the Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit “composed of child support professionals dedicated to improving child support services in Pennsylvania,” according to the organization. DRAP has more than 1,400 members from each of the 67 counties in the commonwealth.
The conference included presentations from domestic relations professionals on how to provide the best quality services to the public. The training informed attendees on the best practices involving case intake, management and enforcement.
The event was well-attended with around 100 people attending the morning session, according to Vonda Huffman, the director of the Bradford County Domestic Relations Office. She added that BCDRO has expanded its services in recent years and is more than just a child support collection facility. Employees are providing more social work services to further provide help to local families, Huffman expressed.
“It’s a lot of fun and there’s always new things to learn,” said Jessica Sonnema, a BCDRO enforcement officer.
She enjoyed interacting with domestic relations employees from other counties, which doesn’t happen often. Sonnema stated that it was nice to meet people face-to-face to build strong professional relationships.
Later in the evening, there will also a gathering of DRAP members at The Flying Taco Mexican Grill for some food, fun and fellowship.
DRAP members have made the most of their time in Bradford County. On Wednesday, organizers held the 2023 Western DRAP Golf Tournament at Towanda Golf Club on Wednesday afternoon. Proceeds went to the DRAP David L. Christiansen Memorial Scholarship, which gives four grants to children of domestic relations employees. An additional grant will go to a domestic relations employee furthering their education. Over $75,000 has been to scholarship recipients since the program’s inception.
Festivities also included the Bradford County Commissioners sponsoring a barbecue dinner for DRAP members at the golf club.
To learn more about the Bradford County Domestic Relations Office and its services, visit its Towanda location at 301 Main St #13 or call (570) 265-1718.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.