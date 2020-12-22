The Valley Relief Council, an organization of volunteers, which generally assists qualified Valley residents on home safety projects, has devised a new way to identify local homeowners in need of assistance during this time of COVID.
The group teamed up with Croft Lumber, Horn’s True Value and Tom’s Hardware and Feed to fund do-it-yourself projects by way of gift certificates.
The VRC funded 20 gift certificates, each worth $35, from each of the three participating establishments. The certificates were then handed over to the Bridge of Penn-York Valley Churches, which will handle the proper distribution of the gift cards to targeted individuals and families.
According to VRC Director Carol Jacobs, “The gift cards will be used to purchase materials for needed home repair projects that won’t require our VRC construction volunteers to enter people’s homes. They are really for needed projects that the homeowners can do by themselves.”
Bridge President Kim Paul noted, “This time (with COVID) has been difficult for a lot of people. We’re glad that we could partner with the VRC to help make this project be a success.”
Prior to the snow storm, the VRC construction volunteers were still working on small building projects for senior citizens, veterans, the disabled, and needy Valley residents, but the majority of those projects since March have been limited-access or outdoor because of the COVID pandemic.
The Valley Relief Council (VRC) was formed as an all-volunteer organization after the Flood of 2011 and has been working on a variety of different repair and rebuilding projects since then.
VRC is a partner agency of the United Way of Bradford County, and accepts monetary donations; for more information on the Valley Relief Council, contact: (570) 423-9617.
