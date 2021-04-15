Donations help new WVHS library move forward

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – The Wyalusing School Board approved $41,000 in donations for the high school’s Next Generation Learning Library Monday, which will allow the project to proceed with parts of two additional modules.
The contributions were $40,000 from PS Bank, $500 from The Milnes Corporation, and $500 from GTP Group Services Corp.
According to Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri, the money will help the district take care of all of the major deconstruction and reconstruction including lighting, painting, and ceiling tiles.
“Essentially, as a result of these additional donations that have come in, we will be able to knock out a major portion of the dirt and dust, if you will, all at once instead of disrupting a clean area again,” he said.
In February, Hunt Engineers, Architects, and Land Surveyors was hired to complete the design and construction bid documents for the updated library, which will allow students to collaborate, create, and engage with STEM. The project is separated into modules that can be approved based on available funding and donations, Bottiglieri previously explained. The library project was initially unveiled in March 2020 and had to be put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We’re very excited for this to continue moving along,” said Bottiglieri.
He anticipates that the school board will have to hold a special meeting in conjunction with their regular monthly meeting in May to award bids for work.
Fundraising efforts for the library are being led by the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation.
Those who wish to support the project can send donations in care of the Next Generation Learning Library to P.O. Box 204, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Those with questions can call (570) 709-7091 or email ramsedfoundation@wyalusingrams.com.
Natural gas project
WASD will be breaking ground on its natural gas construction project on May 5, with board members and some students expected to attend, and invitations going out to area lawmakers.
“As you know, the natural gas project to our school district is really the foundation for the entire Wyalusing community to bring natural gas to those homes and residents,” said Bottiglieri. “We’re looking forward to that event as we continue with the planning. And compliments to Leatherstocking – they are certainly taking the bull by the horns.”
On the district’s campus, one leg of pipeline will be brought to the elementary school while the other will be routed to the district’s wood chip burning biomass facility, which currently is the district’s main source of heat. By making the switch from biomass to natural gas, Bottiglieri previously said there would be better “efficiency, cost, and to use a resource that a lot in our community are playing a role in.”
Work is planned for the summer break.
