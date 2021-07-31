MANSFIELD – Dr. Bashar Hanna began his appointment as interim president of Mansfield University Friday.
Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education selected Hanna to serve as interim president of Mansfield University at its July Board of Governor’s meeting.
Hanna succeeds President Charles Patterson, who transitioned to the role of interim president of Shippensburg University in early July. Dr. John Ulrich, provost and vice president of academic affairs, served as acting president at Mansfield University following Patterson’s departure.
“I am honored to have been selected for this role, and look forward to partnering with everyone at Mansfield on behalf of our students and their success,” Hanna said. “Together, we will continue to strengthen Mansfield University and ensure that high-quality, affordable education has a home in the Northern Tier.”
Hanna will continue to serve as president of Bloomsburg University, a position he’s held since 2017, and interim president of Lock Haven University, a position he was appointed to in February. He also leads the team overseeing the Northeast Integration of three universities – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield – into a single accredited entity with three distinct campuses and a single faculty and staff.
“Dr. Hanna’s expertise has guided Bloomsburg and the entire integrations effort with great skill and with a sharp focus on student success,” Board Chair Cindy Shapira said. “He has our full confidence as a leader of three campuses and as someone who can bring constituencies together in the common purpose of quality, affordable public higher education.”
“Dr. Hanna has proven himself to be a student-focused leader driven by a passion for public higher education,” Chancellor Dan Greenstein said. “The expertise and heart he brings to the university is also present in the work on integration. We are excelling toward the goals of bolstering student success and expanding opportunities at these three campuses thanks in large part to Dr. Hanna’s leadership.”
Among Hanna’s accomplishments at Bloomsburg include improving student retention by 5% in just two years, doubling the Bloomsburg Foundation’s endowment growth to $60 million and establishing the President’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
