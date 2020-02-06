Applications for the 17th Arthur B. King, M.D. Scholarship have been made available for students in the Athens Area School District, with the winning student to be announced during the high school’s senior awards program in the spring.
According to a press release, King, a longtime Athens Borough resident and prominent neurosurgeon, had worked many jobs while obtaining his college and medical degrees, “and had a great desire to help educate the young men and women residing in his ‘hometown’ Athens Borough.” Established with his passing on Dec. 13, 2001, the Arthur B. King, M.D. Scholarship Fund provided its first award to an Athens Borough resident in 2004.
The scholarship provides a maximum $25,000 per year over the course of four years to a student working to obtain their undergraduate degree. Qualifications are based on academics, extra curricular activities, community service, character, and financial eligibility.
King was born Nov. 22, 1914 in New York City and received his M.D. degree in 1939 from Johns Hopkins University. He then served in the U.S. Army from December 1941 to January 1946, attaining the rank of colonel. After work at Johns Hopkins and the Lahey Clinic, King joined Guthrie on Jan. 1, 1950 where he became chief of neurological surgery. After his retirement in 1979, King continued to practice forensic medicine.
King was a member of several professional groups, including the American Medical Society, Pennsylvania Medical Society, Research Society of America, Association of Railroad Surgeons, Harvey Cushing Society, Philadelphia Neurosurgical Society, Philadelphia Neurological Society, Association for Research in Nervous and Mental Diseases. He was also a fellow in the American College of Surgeons.
Locally, he served on the Athens Borough Council for nearly 15 years, with his service including time as council president and vice president. He was also a member and chairperson of the Valley Joint Sewer Authority, member of the Tioga Point Museum Board, founder of the Valley Philosophic Society, member of the Diahoga Hose Company, and presented multiple times as part of the Trieble Lecture series at the Sayre Public Library.
The 2020 award will be presented by trustees Jonathan P. Foster Sr., Esq.; Jonathan P. Foster Jr., Esq.; Beverly J. Bleiler; and Richard E. Shay.
