SAYRE – Guthrie Hospitalist Dr. Marcelle Meseeha has been named a 2022 Top Physician Under 40 by the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED).
Meseeha is a hospitalist at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. As the lead hospitalist, she shares oversight of clinical care to medical inpatients every day, with varied diagnoses including stroke and gastrointestinal bleeding. Meseeha continues to advance the practice of medicine through scholarly pursuit, having published articles in the National Library of Medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.