A drainage improvement project on Route 467 in Pike and Stevens townships, Bradford County, has been completed as of Tuesday. In July, the contractor, Plum Contracting, Inc., began installation of a pipe underdrain from approximately 300 feet south of the intersection with Route 1010 (CC Allis Road) in Pike Township and continued to the intersection with Route 706 in Stevens Township.
