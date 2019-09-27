A former drama club director of both Sayre and Athens high schools entered two guilty pleas on Sept. 24 for sexual assault related charges following accusations of touching a student multiple times as well as making sexual comments to others, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Bradford County Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher stated that 38-year-old Justin Patrick Shaw pled guilty to institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by sports official, volunteer, or employee of non–profit association.
Shaw had been a drama director at both the Sayre and Athens high schools, although the police report largely focused on incidents that took place elsewhere, such as the former Justin P. Shaw Academy of The Performing Arts building in Athens, in Shaw’s vehicle, or at his home in Waverly. It was unclear if three claims of sexually suggestive comments took place on school grounds.
Police began investigating Shaw after a student came forward to Athens Area High School administration. Three of the student interviews referenced in the affidavit were conducted back in January while a fourth took place in February.
The affidavit of probable cause stated that Shaw touched a male student inappropriately multiple times and made the student touch him. Court documents also go on to claim that he made sexual advances toward that student, made a comment about a girl’s chest in front of other students, made a comment about oral sex to another female student, told a girl to make sexual sounds during a rehearsal and suggested sex between a boy and girl once she was 18.
In a fourth student interview, another male said Shaw asked him about his sex life, and tried to hold his hand, touch his arm and cuddle with him, according to police. Both young men related that Shaw would act emotionally unstable and threaten to harm himself when the students were hesitant about hanging out. These claims dated back to around the beginning of 2018.
A sentencing date was not available at the time of reporting.
