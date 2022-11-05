generic The Daily Review

ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A driver involved in the fiery Route 220 crash involving two tractor trailers on Oct. 12 has been charged with DUI.

Aleg Zyalenack, 48, of Manheim, Pa. was allegedly under the influence of alcohol as he drove a white Volvo truck tractor south on the route in Albany Township around 8:20 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. His cargo came loose and he failed to negotiate a curve, which led to his vehicle rolling over into the northbound lane and striking another tractor trailer driven by Adam C. Summers, 36, of Unityville, Pa.

