ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A driver involved in the fiery Route 220 crash involving two tractor trailers on Oct. 12 has been charged with DUI.
Aleg Zyalenack, 48, of Manheim, Pa. was allegedly under the influence of alcohol as he drove a white Volvo truck tractor south on the route in Albany Township around 8:20 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. His cargo came loose and he failed to negotiate a curve, which led to his vehicle rolling over into the northbound lane and striking another tractor trailer driven by Adam C. Summers, 36, of Unityville, Pa.
Zyalenack’s vehicle impacted a guiderail on the southbound shoulder, where it came to final rest, according to the police report. Summers’ vehicle came to final rest in the northbound land and caught fire. Despite the fiery collision, both men were uninjured. Both were wearing seat belts.
Police responded to the crash around 8:22 a.m. and saw an oversize load fully engulfed in flames, according to court documents. Zyalenack’s Volvo with a flatbed trailer was disabled with damage throughout. Troopers spoke with Zyalenack at the scene around 8:46 a.m. where he stated that he was driving around 55 mph and probably going too fast.
On scene, police saw “open and unopened beer cans scattered within the debris from the Volvo,” court documents show. Troopers stated that a strong odor of alcohol was coming from Zyalenack as they spoke with him. “When asked if he had been drinking, Zyalenack related he drank the previous night.”
Zyalenack performed field sobriety tests and authorities determined that he was impaired by alcohol and incapable of driving a commercial vehicle safely, police said. A subsequent preliminary breath test indicated the presence of alcohol on his breath, which led to his arrest for DUI.
The roadway between Meas Road and Stevenson Hill Road was closed until 8:45 p.m. that day for emergency responders to clean up debris, spilled fuel on the roadway and impacted utility lines, according to the Review’s Oct. 21 report.
Police later obtained a toxicology report on Oct. 25 that showed Zyalenack’s blood alcohol concentration was 0.046%, according to court documents. Pennsylvania law states that “commercial drivers can be convicted of a DUI nationwide with a BAC level of .04%,” according to PennDOT.
Zyalenack faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary careless driving, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary driving with an unsecured load and summary improper fastening load.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
