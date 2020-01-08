Driver in Banana Curve crash charged with DUI

SOUTH WAVERLY BOROUGH — A woman who crashed into the Banana Curve produce stand in South Waverly last month is facing DUI and related charges.
Sayre Borough police responded to the scene just before 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, where the responding officer found a blue Scion TC partially crushed under the stand’s roof, according to court documents filed with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley’s office Tuesday. The driver, 42-year-old Sarah A. Simpson of Chemung, was uninjured, but police suspected that she was under the influence due to the smell of alcohol on her breath and what they described as her reddened, glassy eyes. Simpson was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after failing standardized field sobriety testing. A blood test performed at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital showed a blood alcohol concentration of .253g/100mL along with 253mg/dL of ethanol and .71ng/mL of Delta-9 THC.
According to police, Simpson said she had been drinking and playing games at a friend’s house the night before, and got in the car after a few hours of sleep. Police noted that Simpson was not allowed to drive the vehicle, which was owned by another person.
She faces the charges of misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol — .16% or higher, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, and the summary violation of driving at safe speed.
Simpson is scheduled for a Feb. 7 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
