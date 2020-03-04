ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The operator of a vehicle that had crashed into the Susquehanna River in Athens Township was rescued by Athens Township and Athens Borough fire crews early Saturday morning, according to a press release from Athens Township Police Tuesday.
According to the release, police were dispatched to a call reporting a vehicle in the Susquehanna River with the driver still occupying the vehicle in the area of Sheshequin Road. Upon arrival first responders found the motor vehicle submerged in the river and a substantial distance from shore. A person later identified as the driver of the vehicle was found clinging to the vehicle waiting for rescue and was later brought to safety by fire and rescue crews.
An investigation of the wreck found that the driver of the 2000 Ford Ranger was a 17-year-old male from Nichols, New York. A witness’s account reported that a red truck was seen heading north at an unsafe speed on the snow covered Sheshequin Road moments before the accident. The witness reported the red truck had passed them unsafely some distance before the accident and that at some point he saw the vehicle tracks leave the roadway toward an embankment and in the river. The witness then called 911, according to the press release.
Athens Township Police credited a quick response by first responders from Athens Township and Borough Fire crews for saving the driver’s life. After being pulled to safety, the driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley EMS and treated for his injuries.
The press release went on to say that the vehicle involved in the accident was not immediately pulled from the river due to high waters. The vehicle was removed from the river on Monday by Athens Township and Athens Borough Fire Departments and Furman & Jones Wrecker Service.
