The drop off locations have been updated for those looking to donate to the upcoming Farmers Care (Food Check-Out) event, as listed below.
Organized by the Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau’s Women’s Committee, the program collects food, paper products, personal care products, laundry and cleaning supplies, office supplies and money for the Ronald McDonald House in Danville, according to a press release.
The wish list includes K-Cups, individual cereal and juice boxes, snack items, canned pasta, boxed meals, cooking oil, sugar, mayo, baking mixes, canned icing, spaghetti sauce, baby wipes, feminine pads, storage bags, small and large cups, paper towels, disposable bowls, cube facial tissue boxes, aluminum foil, straws, high efficiency laundry detergent, quality laundry baskets, dishwasher detergent, pump bottles of anti-bacterial hand soap, Lysol spray and disinfectant wipes, stainless steel wipes, Brillo, Bon-Ami cleanser, dusting cleaner, toner cartridges for Hewlett Packard laser jet printers (black and white models M401dw, M225dn, P3015 and U4250, and color models M651n — yellow, cyan, magenta, black), standard laser printer/copier paper, post it notes, black sharpies, 60-watt equivalent LED light bulbs, AAA and AA batteries, and phillips and flat head screw drivers.
The Ronald McDonald House is also seeking gift certificates from stores such as Walmart, Staples, Cole’s Hardware, Giant Foods, Weis Markets, Amazon, Target, or other stores in the Danville and Bloomsburg area.
The Ronald McDonald House opened in 1981 and unveiled a Ronald McDonald Family Room at Geisinger Medical Center in 2017. Officials noted that Bradford County is one of the top 10 counties to utilize the Ronald McDonald House there.
The collection begins Feb. 1 and will end on March 10, with items to be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House on March 12.
Those wishing to be included on the drop off list or who have donations to pick up can contact Barbara Warburton (Sullivan County) at (570) 924-3984 or Kathy Yoachim (Bradford County) at (570) 395-3462.
SULLIVAN COUNTY
DUSHORE — Dushore Market, Redeemer Church, Sullivan Review, Sullivan Co. Extension Office, Hurley’s Market
LAPORTE — Sullivan County Court House
FORKSVILLE — Post Office
OVERTON — St. Paul’s Church
ELKLAND — St. Peter’s Church
Sullivan County Dairy and Livestock Clubs
BRADFORD COUNTY
TOWANDA — Bradford County Extension Office on State Street; Bradford County Action, Inc., 500 William St.; St. Agnes School, 102 3rd St.; AG Choice Farm Credit, 24668 Route 6
NEW ALBANY — Jan’s Beauty Shoppe
CANTON — Canton Sentinel; Canton and area Churches; Canton High School FFA
TROY — Troy Vet Center, 5993 Route 14; Allen F. Pierce Free Library, 34 Fenner Ave.; Troy High School FFA (cash donations)
WYSOX — Bradford County Conservation Stoll Center, 200 Lake Rd.
WYALUSING — Wyalusing High School Leo Club; PS Bank, Route 6
LERAYSVILLE — Dille Parish UCC; Northeast High School FFA
NEATH — Neath Welsh Congregational Church
POTTERVILLE — Northeast VFW Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Road
LITTLE MEADOWS – Little Meadows Community Independent Bible Church
WEST WARREN — First Congregational Church
NORTH ORWELL — North Orwell Union Church
ULSTER — Union Valley Mennonite Church
EAST SMITHFIELD — East Smithfield Hardware, 491 Main St.; Bryan’s Meat Cutting, 8861 Springfield Rd.; Arms Shooting Supplies INC, 465 Main St.
ATHENS — Athens High School FFA
SAYRE — Sayre High School National Honor Society (Brock Street entrance)
TIOGA COUNTY, NEW YORK
NICHOLS — Nichols United Methodist Church — 122 Bliven St.
WAVERLY — Kinsley Chiropractic Center — 551 Broad St.
