The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently announced that despite recent rainfall, 36 Pennsylvania counties are still on drought watch, including Bradford, Sullivan, and their surrounding counties. The news came after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. The DEP requests that voluntary water conservation continues.

Specifically, the DEP asks that residents of those counties reduce their individual water use by five to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.