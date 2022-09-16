The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently announced that despite recent rainfall, 36 Pennsylvania counties are still on drought watch, including Bradford, Sullivan, and their surrounding counties. The news came after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. The DEP requests that voluntary water conservation continues.
Specifically, the DEP asks that residents of those counties reduce their individual water use by five to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.
Some ways that they suggest reducing water consumption include:
- Only running water when necessary
- Running the dishwasher and washing machine less often
- Watering your garden in the evening or morning hours
- Watering your lawn only if necessary
- Mowing your lawn at a higher blade setting
- Checking for and repairing household leaks
- Sweeping your sidewalk, deck, or driveway instead of hosing it
- Replacing appliances with high-efficiency models
- Installing low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets
- Setting up a rain barrel.
DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh was quoted in a press release saying “Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see continued meaningful precipitation over several months and have public water suppliers in affected counties returning to normal operations before the drought watch can be lifted.”
“We ask Pennsylvanians in these counties to continue to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” continued Ziadeh.
The complete list of counties on drought watch includes: Berks, Bucks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne, and Wyoming.
