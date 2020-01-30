Drug deal lands Elmira woman in jail on $100K bail

An Elmira woman who allegedly completed a drug deal with a confidential informant in Athens Township now sits in the Bradford County jail on $100,000 bail.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Amanda Lee Wilcox provided the informant with what was supposed to be methamphetamine and heroin, although lab testing at the Wyoming Regional Laboratory showed the presence of fentanyl as well. The deal was originally being set up with 30-year-old Gerald Robert Martin, but after repeated delays, a female who was unknown at the time ended up becoming part of the phone exchanges.
Martin was the passenger in the black Toyota Avalon where the exchange took place, police noted. Wilcox, who was the driver, was later found to have expired driver’s licenses in both the states of New York and Ohio.
Wilcox faces four felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and two misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered.
She was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley and was unable to post bail, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 11.
