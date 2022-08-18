Six people were charged Wednesday and Tuesday for numerous drug offenses relating to a months-long countywide criminal investigation.
The Bradford County Drug Task Force investigated illegal drug sales within the county for the past nine months, according to court documents. Law enforcement agencies that assisted the task force included the borough police departments of Athens, Sayre, Towanda and Troy, as well as the Athens Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Narcotics Unit.
The arrests involved police working with confidential informants that purchased narcotics from the arrestees using pre-recorded money, while transactions were surveilled, police said.
Lisa Mae Winebarger, 56, of Troy, was arrested at The Troy Motel on July 22 as part of the task force’s countywide investigation, court documents show. She allegedly sold crystal methamphetamine at the motel, specifically two “8 balls” of crystal methamphetamine that weighed around 6 to 7 grams to a confidential informant. She sold methamphetamine on two different occasions at the motel in May and July. During her arrest, police discovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency at the scene.
Jason Roy Marshall, 54, of Troy, took part in drug purchases with Winebarger, according to police. On two different occasions, informants went to his Troy residence and purchased methamphetamine in January.
In April, an informant tried to purchase drugs from Marshall and he told them that meth would be delivered later from the Troy Motel, according to court documents. The informant told him that they could purchase it from Winebarger, the motel’s manager. This individual met Winebarger at the motel and both went to Marshall’s residence where the three of them brokered a deal for methamphetamine. The informant later handed over the drugs to police.
In May 2022, an informant met Marshall at his residence to purchase an ounce of meth, police stated. Winebarger drove her vehicle to the residence, picked up Marshall and both left for the Troy Motel. They arrived back to the residence and the informant eventually exited to gave police a bag of meth that they purchased.
Marshall was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $250,000 Wednesday. He faces charges that include four counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of felony criminal conspiracy engaging; two counts of felony criminal use of communication facility and four counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
Winebarger has been remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail. She faces charges that include four counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of felony criminal conspiracy aiding; four counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
Four other individuals from municipalities such as Monroeton, Towanda and Wysox face drug charges related to the overall investigation.
Pearl Ann Johnson, 56, of Monroeton, sold methamphetamine to an informant in a parking lot near Reuter Boulevard and Colonial Drive in North Towanda in February, police said. Johnson gave the individual a clear plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine. The informant tried to give her money for the drugs, but she instructed them to place the money under the windshield wiper of her vehicle.
Johnson was remanded to the county jail on $100,000. She faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered; and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zowie Dean, 28, of Towanda sold drugs to informants on two occasions in May and June, according to court documents. Police instructed an informant to contact Dean via Facebook Messenger to set up a drug deal in May. Dean responded and later met the individual near Main Street and Bridge Street in Towanda. Both walked to Dean’s Merrill Parkway residence and the informant left later with suspected methamphetamine that they purchased from Dean. Another informant went to Dean’s residence and purchased suspected methamphetamine in June.
Dean was remanded to the county jail on $40,000. She faces two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; felony criminal use of communication facility and two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
Towanda resident Nicholas R. Hopkins, 39, sold two wax bags of suspected heroin to an informant at the Rodeway Inn located in Towanda in December 2021, police said. He was remanded to the county jail on $40,000. Hopkins faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wysox resident Rylee Carr, 25, sold suboxone to an informant in December 2021, court documents show. The informant walked to Second Street in Towanda and met with Carr to complete the transaction. Messages sent between Carr and the informant regarding the drug deal were sent to police.
Carr was remanded to the county jail on $70,000. She faces charges of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; felony criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
Winebarger and Marshall have their preliminary hearings on Aug. 31 with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox. Johnson, Dean, Hopkins and Carr will have preliminary hearings on that same day with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
