Six people were charged Wednesday and Tuesday for numerous drug offenses relating to a months-long countywide criminal investigation.

The Bradford County Drug Task Force investigated illegal drug sales within the county for the past nine months, according to court documents. Law enforcement agencies that assisted the task force included the borough police departments of Athens, Sayre, Towanda and Troy, as well as the Athens Township Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Narcotics Unit.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.