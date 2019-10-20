WAVERLY — Dancing and archaeological findings were presented in celebration of this year’s DrumBeats Through Time event at the Susquehanna River Archaeological Center in Waverly on Saturday.
According to event organizer Deb Twigg, the event has gone on for 16 years with patrons and supporters coming to see what the center has to present each year.
“It’s our way of sharing our Native American heritage — all our heritage really,” said Twigg. “Isn’t heritage the history of the place? That’s the way I see it. It’s our celebration of what SRAC does.”
Along with scientific findings being presented at the event, the Seneca Dancers presented traditional Native American dances.
“We have the Seneca here and they will present their part of the story — because they are still here.” stated Twigg. “These guys have been with us since we have had this building and have been doing these. They are like family to us. They have won national awards and they have stayed with us to make sure that we always have representation. The last thing I would want to do is represent someone else’s culture, so this is our way of saying, ‘hey you take it from here.’”
The museum had displays of local findings with some being apart of the collection of the cofounder of the center, 95-year-old Dick Cowles.
“I was one of the founders and it was my dad’s collection,” said Cowles. “Along with a few others. There were several of us that founded the organization and the idea of the organization, even before we had a building and a place. Our first meeting was in 2004. Deb, Sue and I are the only remainders of the original founders.”
For Cowles, it is a honor to see the event still take place each year.
“I am always glad, I come down from the Corning area every year,” said Cowles. “I am hoping to be hear next year too.
