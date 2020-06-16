SAYRE BOROUGH — Two petitions on Change.org with thousands of signatures each have surfaced recently with opposite intentions concerning the future of the use of the Redskins nickname for Sayre Area School District.
The first petition, titled “Change the Sayre School District Mascot,” was created by a small group of young alumni of Sayre last week. The petition states, “Sayre Area School District ‘educates today’s students for tomorrow’s world.’ Tomorrow’s world will not and should not include racist or pejorative terms as mascots. We believe that the Sayre Area School District Administration and Sayre Area School District School Board have an opportunity and responsibility to work with the Sayre Area School District community to facilitate a discussion about possibly changing the current mascot to a mascot that properly reflects the rich cultural heritage of the area. In an increasingly heated national debate over whether Native Americans should be used as mascots, we implore ‘the little school with a big heart’ to be an example to other school districts with existing harmful mascots to have the courage and conviction to #RetireTheRedskin.”
Since the petition was started it has inspired over 1,400 people to sign the virtual document and one other person to start a petition for Sayre to keep the controversial nickname.
The counter petition, titled “Save the name & mascot Sayre Redskins,” also now has over 1,400 signatures and states, “Sayre Area School District, during a global pandemic has come under scrutiny. Their name and mascot is being threatened. The Redskin mascot is a symbol of pride, it represents the strong will and resilience that our teams put forth on the fields and courts. Throughout history Native Americans and their history have been swept to the side. Some people or groups want to continue sweeping Native Americans under the rug. By changing the mascot it would just take more away from the Indigenous people. While some find the term “redskin” as a racial slur and offensive, others find it as an honor that a school would use it as their traditional mascot. Take the time to sign the petition to keep the Redskin Pride alive!#SayreRedskinPride.”
Mark Hickey, who started the original petition to start a discussion to change the Sayre moniker along with Chyenne Bostwick, Elizabeth Crews, Kim Firestine, Sarah Flenders and Douglas Hickey, said on Monday that once he left the area after graduating he discovered that the word “redskin” was considered a racial slur from Native Americans.
“I had a few epiphany moments,” Hickey recollected from memories of teaching Native American students and having a discussion about his high school’s mascot and when he wore a jacket from his high school and got a lot of comments from people on his college campus about the term “redskin.”
“The group really would like to make sure that there is no harm being done by our high school mascot being named Redskins,” Hickey said of the purpose of the petition. “We want to facilitate a discussion.”
Hickey and the group of alumni reached out to Native American groups, like the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Nation, to gauge what the nickname meant to them.
“In summary, yes, the word Redskin is very offensive,” a representative for the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Nation told the group. “Its origin comes from a time where bounties were put on our people’s heads. A compensation was offered per ‘redskin,’ which was the result of scalped Indigenous people. That skin drenched in blood with our lifeline (hair) still attached is what was known as the ‘redskin’. It’s a constant reminder of those times. As far as the mascots; a lot of them make it hard for us as Native people to plead our existence. These mascots give the consideration that Native Americans look a certain way. There are many of us that are diverse in size, shapes, and colors. It’s a constant battle for us.”
Amy McConnell, who graduated from Waverly, lives in Sayre and has children in the Sayre School District, said that it was the reaction of her children when they heard about the petition to change the school’s nickname that made her create the counter petition.
“It’s been the Sayre Redskins for so long, I don’t understand the need for change,” McConnell, who also said that her mother is a full-blooded Native American, told the Review on Monday.
“I feel like there are people offended by it and they can be, but they shouldn’t be... I feel like it’s an honor to Native Americans.”
McConnell said that she sympathizes with those that are offended by the name “Redskin” and is aware of the history of genocide to Native Americans and their struggle that continues today.
“The worst of it is in the past and we need to move on, we need to learn from it. It’s a backwards step.”
McConnell also had a correspondence with a group of Native Americans, the Native American Guardians Association, who are in favor of keeping nicknames like Redskins at schools, and Andre Billeaudeaux, the author of the book “How the Redskins got their name.” NAGA has worked with numerous colleges, high schools and even the Washington Redskins, the National Football League team, in keeping the controversial nicknames. Numerous other Native American tribes and nations have claimed that the NAGA group is a group of outsiders and funded from unknown sources.
“I wouldn’t mind if someone called my kids redskins,” McConnell told the Review. “It’s the 21st century, I agree that we still don’t have equal rights but we’re fighting everyday.”
Hickey and the small group of alumni have not made contact with the school as of yet, but hope to work with them and Native Americans to spark a discussion.
