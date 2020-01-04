Bradford County DUI arrests dropped by around 10 percent in 2019, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
While this statistic shows possible improvement, drugged driving is still a major danger on Bradford County highways as methamphetamines were found in 25 percent of the arrested drivers, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Over the past three years, the DA’s Office has monitored the laboratory reports of blood tests of arrested drivers.
The 2019 results show that 40 percent of those arrested were impaired by meth, marijuana, other drugs, or a combination, according to the DA’s Office.
Blood testing of 194 arrested drivers also showed that 14 percent were impaired by marijuana alone. Drugs other than methamphetamine were present in 10 percent of the cases and 60 percent of the arrested drivers were impaired by alcohol. All of those tested were over the .08 percent concentration level that establishes guilt for DUI.
Of the 60 percent that had illegal levels of alcohol, nearly a quarter also had ingested illegal drugs.
Illegal drugs are not the only problem, as drinking and driving continues to be a top safety issue as well, according to PennDOT.
In 2018, 331 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes in Pennsylvania, according to PennDOT. The 2018 results showed an increase in alcohol-related fatalities from 2017, which had 293 fatalities.
PennDOT stated in their release that a particular concern is the involvement of drinking drivers under the age of 21. Of the 2018 driver fatalities, 29 percent were in the 16-20 age group which was up from 18 percent in 2017.
The 2018 PennDOT results show that on average each day in 2018, 27 alcohol-related traffic crashes occurred, 0.9 persons were fatally injured in alcohol-related traffic crashes, and 17 persons were injured in alcohol-related traffic crashes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.