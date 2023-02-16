Dunham announces candidacy for Bradford County Commissioner

My name is Michelle Dunham and I would like to announce, with excitement and determination, my candidacy for the position of Bradford County Commissioner.
Through years of community service, and my time serving as New Albany Borough Council president, I recognize the need for communication between our local government and county/state government. We need new County members who recognize that need throughout the entire county. To listen and to hear what our residents are saying.
My time as a business advisor, educator, and motivational speaker allows me a unique understanding of effective relationships between management and the people who make up the county. My time serving the community on council has taught me how to listen to people and strive to assist and make changes when able to. I have a good understanding of communication, budgets, policies, mandate, and laws.
I announce my candidacy to embrace my community, continue serving the public with due diligence, and to continue the amazing opportunities that our county already has, and develop upon them. I want to ask the questions, and find answers, to the concerns we all experience within our boroughs, county and state. With your help, I believe new change will begin. The voice of one, backed by the voices of many, will bring great change and challenges that I am ready to face for all residents of this great county. Together we will lead by example and create promising differences.
Respectfully, Michelle Dunham
