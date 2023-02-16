Dunham announces candidacy for Bradford County Commissioner

Dunham

My name is Michelle Dunham and I would like to announce, with excitement and determination, my candidacy for the position of Bradford County Commissioner.

Through years of community service, and my time serving as New Albany Borough Council president, I recognize the need for communication between our local government and county/state government. We need new County members who recognize that need throughout the entire county. To listen and to hear what our residents are saying.