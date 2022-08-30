Dunn Group holds annual golf fundraiser

WAVERLY, N.Y. — On Friday, July 22, The Dunn Group held their 23rd annual golf outing at The Club at Shepard Hills. This year’s charity was Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP). The Dunn Group was thrilled to donate $4,000 to CHOP.
“Support from The Dunn Group means so much to our organization. By selecting CHOP as this year’s golf tournament proceeds recipient, they are not only raising funds that directly support our programs but also raising awareness about childhood food insecurity,” explained CHOP founder and executive director Dani Ruhf. “We know that families across our community are facing financial hardships now more than ever and every dollar makes a difference in ensuring kids have a full belly.”
