DUSHORE — On Wednesday, June 15, Dushore Borough partnered with Kali’s Mission to hold its first trap, neuter, return (TNR) event, during which 12 cats were spayed/neutered and given their rabies vaccine.
The event shifted gears when a resident of the borough starting telling others about the program that was taking place. Other residents began making their way to the building where the procedures were taking place because they were interested in adopting some of the kittens. A total of five kittens were chosen for adoption.
Kali’s Mission was started in 2019 with the help of Towanda Borough, and since then other communities have followed Towanda’s example and partnered with Kali’s Mission for TNR events. In addition to Towanda and Dushore, other participating municipalities currently include Wysox Township and Laceyville Borough.
Kali’s Mission expressed thanks toward Dushore Borough Manager Joe Stabryla and the rest of the Dushore Borough Council for the opportunity.
Stabryla himself helped with the trapping and transporting the 12 cats that were captured. Dushore plans to hold another event in the near future.
Kali’s Mission also thanked Robin Terrill from Wandering Trails Veterinary Care and her assistant Terri for providing quality service to the cats treated during the event.
