DUSHORE BOROUGH — The June Dairy Parade carried on during the rain Saturday while also featuring a ceremony that honored members of the Sullivan County Dairy Promotion Committee.
The parade kicked off at 6 p.m. with participants lined up near Sinclair’s Hardware along Center Street before crossing Route 220 on Main Street and continuing around the monument near the Dushore Family Market, before crossing back over to Center Street.
Participants included the American Legion, Sullivan County 4-H, Dushore Family Market, as well as numerous fire trucks, tractors and trucks promoting local businesses.
In the parade, a woman rode a horse decorated with red and blue coloring, milk gallon jugs and the slogans “Drink Milk” and “Stay Strong.”
Children from the Sunset Ridge Creamery also marched in the parade with their cows.
The parade did the route twice and was followed by a ceremony on Center Street that honored the Sullivan County Dairy Promotion Committee’s outgoing and current members.
Outgoing Dairy Princess Jillian Verlest and Dairy Ambassador Noah Phillips were recognized for their long-time commitments.
Dairy Misses Bethany Eberlin and Maizey Keeney and Dairy Maids Jenna Eberlin and Lynsay Trostle were welcomed to the Sullivan County Dairy Promotion Team.
Lyndsey Trostle took the stage and expressed how excited she was to represent Sullivan County as dairy maid for a third year.
“Farming means a lot to my family and I. It is not just work, it is our entire life,” said Trostle. “As a diary farmer, we work long hours to make sure our animals are happy and healthy. Some people may think that farming is just another job but it is way more than that. We put a lot of hard work and dedication into what we do.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) gave a speech in which she thanked the dairy committee representatives for their hard work and getting the community involved more in agriculture.
She also noted how the weather conditions showed the endurance of parade participants and farmers.
“I think this is very much like farming right? Rain or shine, it goes on and we have to get it done,” she said. “I’m so impressed with everybody tonight for their perseverance and making this all come together.”
Dairy Ambassador Noah Phillips gave a speech looking back on his many years with the committee and how it’s had a big impact on his life.
Since he was 12 years old, he has been involved in the committee.
He said his tenure as ambassador helped him learn more about agriculture, develop his pubic speaking and meet new and interesting people.
This fall, Phillips will continue his studies at Penn State University to become an agricultural education teacher.
Jillian Verlest spoke about her tenure as dairy princess and how the pandemic pushed her to become a better promoter.
“These challenges turned out to be a blessing in disguise by forcing my team and I to be more creative,” she said.
She described how she reached out to 2,500 people and travelled over 2,900 miles.
Among her favorite moments was creating the “Thank A Farmer” video for Dairy Month last June and participating in the Sullivan County Victims Services Hike and the Endless Week of Ice Cream.
She also thanked her parents for their love and support throughout the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.