CHERRY TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Dushore man allegedly broke $5,000 worth of items inside a Cherry Township residence on April 21.
Pennsylvania State Police responded around 8 a.m. to a residence on Route 87 for a report of a man breaking items inside it, according to the Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte. The man, who has yet to be identified, was found inside the home and taken into custody for criminal mischief. He resisted arrest and had to be physically subdued. No injuries were sustained by the man or the troopers.
He was remanded to the Columbia County Correctional Facility on $75,000.
