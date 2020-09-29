Dushore man killed in single vehicle crash in Overton

A Dushore man lost his life Monday night in a single vehicle accident in Overton Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police records, Zack Jerks, 30, of Dushore was killed in a one car crash that occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Morris Road in Overton Township on Monday night.
Police documents show that Jerks, as well as Jeffery Campbell, 41, of Dushore were passengers in a vehicle driven by Billy Weidman, 38, of New Albany when the vehicle failed to turn on a right curve.
The vehicle continued straight, went off the roadway, down a “steep embankment” and into trees, according to the public information report.
Police records state that none of the men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
After the crash, Campbell removed himself from the vehicle and went to seek help. Weidman was entrapped in the vehicle and Jerks was killed on impact, according to police documents.
Weidman and Campbell were both transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital as trauma patients. Campbell sustained injuries from the crash.
Police have informed the public that the investigation into the crash is active and urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.