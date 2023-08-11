DUSHORE — The unique tradition of outhouse races, toilet seat auctions and roll-a-keg races will return to Dushore with Founders Day coming up this weekend.

Founders Day will be celebrated on Saturday, August 12, kicking off with a 3 on 3 basketball tournament at 8 a.m. and a 5k at 9 a.m. Then, there will be a toilet seat gallery at Pealer Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an auction at 4 p.m. Craft and food vendors, along with a car show will begin at 10 a.m.

