DUSHORE — The unique tradition of outhouse races, toilet seat auctions and roll-a-keg races will return to Dushore with Founders Day coming up this weekend.
Founders Day will be celebrated on Saturday, August 12, kicking off with a 3 on 3 basketball tournament at 8 a.m. and a 5k at 9 a.m. Then, there will be a toilet seat gallery at Pealer Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an auction at 4 p.m. Craft and food vendors, along with a car show will begin at 10 a.m.
There will be a pet parade at Dushore park at 11 a.m. and an all day book sale at the Sullivan County Library. The main events, roll-a-keg racing and outhouse racing will begin later in the afternoon. Keg races will begin on Center Street at 5 p.m. and outhouse racing will begin on Main Street at 7 p.m. Doc Possum & the Memphis Mafia will preform at Marybeth’s west lawn 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Founders Day is sponsored and organized by the Dushore Lions Club and the Dushore Area Business Association (DABA), and has been happening as early as the 1950s, according to our records. The day gathered most of it’s fame in the 1990s when the outhouse races were added.
According to Bob Getz, President of the Dushore Lions Club, there is usually around 3,500 people who attend the outhouse races, with people setting up their chairs as early as 7 a.m.
“It’s exciting,” Getz said. “It takes a lot of effort and manpower to stop the traffic and do all of this.”
Getz said the famous painted toilet seats are decorated by “everyone”, and the auction funds go to a good cause.
“That money that is raised this year is going half to the new playground in town and to the library,” Getz said. “They have sold a toilet seat for $500.”
Getz also said that several of the teams who often win the outhouse races donate the funds back to the community, usually through donations or scholarships. This year’s prizes are $500 to the winner, $300 for second place, $200 for third place, and the best in show wins $100.
The Sullivan County Recreational Association (SCRA) sponsors the 5K that happens every morning on Founders Day. The 5K is a fundraiser for SCRA.
Sue Mullen, President of SCRA said she first became involved when her children became involved in the outhouse races.
“I think the Lions Club got the idea of having these outhouse races to bring people in, and then when they saw the town flooded with so many people, I think they extended the activities to be during the day,” Mullen said. “We just saw it as a good way to have some recreation in the morning.”
This year, the race route has been slightly altered to provide a flatter, more accessible route for people who want to participate.
“This year, we decided to switch it to what used to be the old Sullivan Review run,” Mullen said. “We’re going to try that this year in hopes that we have more participants because it’s pretty flat.”
Mullen said she thinks that the uniqueness of the event draws people in, along with the fact that they can be around other people in their community.
“There’s a lot of things to do that aren’t done anywhere else,” Mullen said. “Nobody else stops traffic down Route 220 to let the outhouse go by.”
Registration for the race is available at SCRA’s Facebook page or on the day of the race from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., with the race starting at 9 a.m. For more information on Founders Day, visit DABA’s Facebook page.
