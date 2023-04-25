TOWANDA — The 11th Annual Eagle Run 5K/10K for Grace Christian Academy started at the Independent Baptist Church around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Approximately 100 participants ran or walked across a course through the Towanda area before returning back to the church parking lot.
Graham Wanck took first place in the 5K for the second consecutive year. The 14-year-old Athens student stated that he was more prepared this year, although the course’s hills were still tough. He plans to participate in cross country in the fall and hopes to quality for the state competition.
“I’ve been stepping up the training,” Wanck said. “I’m proud of my achievement, but there’s a lot more to come. God gave me the gift to run, so I do it for him.”
First female finisher Cali Horton stated that the hilly course was a challenge, but the morning featured great running weather. She is a graduate of the academy when it was formally known as North Rome Christian School. Horton wanted to support her former school in its newest form.
“It really provides a parent-supported school, so parents have a lot of say,” Horton expressed. “It’s parent-owned and -operated. They really provide a great foundational learning to succeed later in life.”
The event raises money to keep tuition down and cover the school’s end-of-the-year costs, according to GCA Public Relations Coordinator Karen Holdren. She stated that this year’s number of participants is about the same as last year’s event. GCA have a goal of raising $25,000 at this year’s event. People could also purchase chicken barbecue meals as part of the fundraiser. Inside the church, attendees participated in silent and Chinese auctions.
“We keep this going because we have a wonderful turnout and it’s a lot of fun,” Holdren said. “We enjoy getting to see the community and how many people come out to enjoy their time.”
She expressed that the event is her favorite one to organize each year. Although it takes a lot of planning, Holdren stated that it’s all well worth it when the big day finally arrives.
“Even when I was just a parent before I started working for the school, I loved helping with it, so to take it on as my own is very rewarding,” she said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.