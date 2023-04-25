TOWANDA — The 11th Annual Eagle Run 5K/10K for Grace Christian Academy started at the Independent Baptist Church around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Approximately 100 participants ran or walked across a course through the Towanda area before returning back to the church parking lot.

Graham Wanck took first place in the 5K for the second consecutive year. The 14-year-old Athens student stated that he was more prepared this year, although the course’s hills were still tough. He plans to participate in cross country in the fall and hopes to quality for the state competition.

