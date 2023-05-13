Eagle Scout to repair Canton Elementary School pavilion

Robert Pidcoe addressed the gathered Canton school board members to discuss his idea for repairing the pavilion at the Elementary School so it can better host outdoor learning activities.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — The Canton school board was treated with a presentation from one of their sophomore students wanting to give back to the school district Thursday.

“I would like to repair the pavilion at the elementary school as part of my Eagle Scout project,” explained 16-year old Robert Pidcoe.

