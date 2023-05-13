Eagle Scout to repair Canton Elementary School pavilion

CANTON — The Canton school board was treated with a presentation from one of their sophomore students wanting to give back to the school district Thursday.
“I would like to repair the pavilion at the elementary school as part of my Eagle Scout project,” explained 16-year old Robert Pidcoe.
The wooden pavilion, he explained, was first constructed in 1986 for outdoor learning opportunities, though it’s condition has since deteriorated. Pidcoe said he wished to fix a number of issues with the building including replacing the roof, replacing the white board, installing seating and benches, and filling a crack in the pavilion’s floor. He explained that he would raise the funds to purchase supplies, a total he estimates at around $1,400, to complete the project.
Seeing no objection to the proposal, Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell said they would get him a grounds-use form so he could begin his project.
Martell would go on to report to the board that on Tuesday the Canton Moose Lodge generously provided lunch for all the staff in the school district in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, School Nurse Appreciation Day, and Paraprofessional Appreciation Day. She thanked the Moose for “their incredible generosity.”
High School Principal Donnie Jacopetti reported that during a five-day stretch of test days the 7th grade achieved 100% attendance and was rewarded with a pizza.
“The 8th grade during PSSA’s had 99.999% attendance and I figured I wasn’t going to punish them for that so they were also rewarded with pizza,” he closed by saying.
In darker news, business manager Mark Jeannine alerted the board to a malfunction in the school’s air chillers.
“Both chillers are gone. We’ve been trying to limp along and kick the can down the road to another day, but I think that day is here,” he reported solemnly.
Jannone said that a shorted wire had caused the main breaker to trip, but he and the maintenance department did not believe a simple shorted wire would cause such issues.
“We’re having a certified tech come in and inspect the chillers. Best case scenario they find whats up and we’re able to squeeze by until we’re able to replace them,” he explained.
Jannone asked the board to allow him to contract Hunt Engineers to begin drawing up a feasibility study regarding replacing the chillers. Urgency was paramount, he explained, because new chillers might not come in for “50 to 60 weeks.”
Board member Scott May asked toward the price of the feasibility study, to which Jannone replied that such a study wouldn’t cost much and hiring Hunt to draw up plans for the replacement would only cost “around $8,000 total.”
That said, the total cost for actually replacing the chillers might cost the school district $250,000 each.
May inquired as to whether any ESSER money earmarked for ventilation could be used to replace the machines, but Jannone expressed doubt and replied that he was searching for programs and grants to offset some of the cost.
While the conversation occurred, large fans stationed in the hallway outside roared in order to circulate air throughout the building.
“These things don’t typically last more than 20 years and ours definitely lasted longer than that,” Jannone noted.
The board acceded to his request to contact Hunt regarding the feasibility study.
The Canton class of 2023 will be graduating on June 2. If weather on the day is clear it will be held on the football field.
