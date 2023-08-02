EAGLES MERE – A regional festival that offers a variety of crafts to interested attendees will return in Sullivan County.

The Eagles Mere Historic Village is gearing up for its 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival that is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Hours include 10 a.m to 5 p.m on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.