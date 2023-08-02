EAGLES MERE – A regional festival that offers a variety of crafts to interested attendees will return in Sullivan County.
The Eagles Mere Historic Village is gearing up for its 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Festival that is set for Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Hours include 10 a.m to 5 p.m on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Exhibitors will offer craft items to the public, such as original artwork, jewelry, pottery, woodworks, glasswork and furniture. To partake in festival activities, people can go to the Village Green at the corner of PA-42 and Pennsylvania Ave., across the street from the iconic Sweet Shop.
The event will also have food and live music. The Village Shops will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as farm fresh foods, homemade desserts, ice cream, specialty coffees, art and housewares. Anyone interested in renting or buying property in the Eagles Mere area can visit the real estate office during the festivities.
There will be a general admission fee, while children ages 12 and under can enter for free. Tickets sold will benefit Eagles Mere nonprofits that help organize the festival. Proceeds will also benefit the Eagles Mere Conservancy for helping oversee the village green’s upkeep.
