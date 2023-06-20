Eagles Mere prepares for 48th Annual Antiques Market

 Photo provided by Jessica Hunt

EAGLES MERE – An annual market in Sullivan County will give people the chance to acquire various antique items.

The 48th Annual Antiques Market will be held on the Village Green in Eagles Mere on Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located on the corner of PA-42 and Pennsylvania Avenue across the street from the Sweet Shop. The public is invited to the event that will be free for children 12 and under.