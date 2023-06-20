Eagles Mere prepares for 48th Annual Antiques Market

EAGLES MERE – An annual market in Sullivan County will give people the chance to acquire various antique items.
The 48th Annual Antiques Market will be held on the Village Green in Eagles Mere on Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located on the corner of PA-42 and Pennsylvania Avenue across the street from the Sweet Shop. The public is invited to the event that will be free for children 12 and under.
Antique dealers will sell authentic antiques such as trinkets, furniture and home decorations. Food and live music will be featured at the event. Village shops and eateries will offer farm fresh foods, homemade desserts, ice cream, specialty coffees, jewelry, housewares and other items. Real estate offices will be open for anyone interested in renting or buying in the region.
Proceeds go towards nonprofits that help with events and the Eagles Mere Conservancy for the Village Green’s upkeep.
