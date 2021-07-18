Bradford Sullivan Early Intervention Program recently hosted a Farm Safari for families who participate in Early Intervention (EI) services. Families were invited to the Braund Family farm for a fun filled day with animals, activities and crafts. Thirty-eight families participated in the event. In order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the event was held outside with animals and activities spaced out in stations. Families were able to explore the grounds moving from station to station. Jill Cole, an EI Special Instructor, came up with the idea and recruited her family and local 4H group to stage the event and provided many of the animals.
Children were able to observe and interact with a calf, llama, goat, rabbits and kittens. Judson Inc, Canton provided feed so children could hand feed several of the animals. Max Weed and his impressive team of horses offered wagon rides, while the Bradford County Dairy Princess had a craft/game booth for children to learn more about the local dairy industry. Several Early Intervention providers donated their time to volunteer for the event and manned various stations throughout the day.
After visiting all of the stations families were given a boxed lunch to include pizza from JJ’s Pizza Shop, Franklindale, bottled milk provided by the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team, and some healthy snacks provided by the Children Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP)of Towanda.
Early Intervention in Pennsylvania consists of services and supports designed to help families with children who have developmental delays or disabilities. EI providers use coaching techniques to help families build upon natural learning opportunities. It promotes collaboration among parents, services providers and others significantly involved in a child’s life, including childcare and extended families. EI supports and services are provided at no cost. They may include: information about how children develop, parent or caregiver education, connections to community supports, and developmental and instructional therapies. EI providers strive to coach parents and caregivers so that they are able to support and include their children with development needs in all aspects of their lives.
For more information or to make a referral for children living in Bradford or Sullivan Counties, call Penney Geiss, at Bradford County Human Services 1-800-588-1828 or email at geissp@brdfordco.org.
