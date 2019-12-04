NEW ALBANY TOWNSHIP- Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman confirmed on Wednesday morning that a Richard Bongiovanni, 71, is presumed dead following an early morning fire on Pelton Hill Road in Albany Township on Wednesday.
New Albany Fire Chief Mike Epler told The Review on Wednesday afternoon that New Albany fire crews responded to the blaze around 2 a.m. and that the structure was "fully involved" at that time. Dushore, Wyalusing and Monroeton fire crews also responded to the scene. Albany Township road crews were also called in to cinder the icy, dirt Pelton Hill Road.
Carman said in a press release that charred human remains were found in the rubble at 11:45 a.m. this morning and that Bongiovanni resided at the home.
"There is an autopsy scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 5) at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton," Carman said in the release. "Routine x-rays, toxicology studies, carboxy hemoglobin studies, along with, the autopsy will be conducted."
The fire was brought under control at approximately 4:30 a.m. according to Epler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.