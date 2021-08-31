SAYRE BOROUGH — Early registration for Sayre’s scavenger hunt on Sept. 18 is currently underway.
Anyone interested in participating in the event have until Sept.4 to complete early registration at a cost of $20, while registrations after that date will go up to $25.
Teams of one to four people will be given clues at the H. Austin Snyder Elementary School that will lead them on a route based on Sayre’s historical areas and prize drawings will be held for teams that complete it.
The end of the scavenger hunt and gathering location has been changed to The Blackburn 1897 to better accommodate the historical presentation that will be conducted and will no longer take place at the South Waverly Pavilion.
The event is being hosted by the Sayre Area School District Foundation, a non-profit organization that seeks “to help develop, promote, and finance special/supplemental educational programs, activities, classroom grants, and projects through tax-deductible contributions made by individuals, businesses, and community organizations,” according to Foundation member Erin Wayman.
Anyone interested in participating can register through the Sayre Area School District’s website or by calling Tammy Shedden at (570) 888-6121 ext. 1301.
