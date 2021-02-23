WARREN TOWNSHIP – A Rome man is dead following a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Warren Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said that Earl Wendela, 56, was traveling north on Cadis Road around 3:30 a.m. when his white 2010 GMC Sierra veered left across both lanes and hit a tree. The vehicle then traveled down a roadside embankment and stopped in a ditch area, causing heavy front end damage. Wendela was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner.
Police said that Wendela was the only occupant of the car and the crash is currently under further investigation.
The Warren Center Fire Department, Little Meadows EMS, and Greater Valley EMS assisted at the scene.
