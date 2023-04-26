CANTON — Saturday marked the 53rd annual national celebration of Earth Day, and Canton students were able to celebrate in perhaps the most appropriate way possible for the holiday. On Monday, fifth graders at Canton Elementary School were able to leave their classrooms for an hour and head out to their playground.
But they weren’t there for a second recess, they were there for some good old-fashioned spring cleaning to celebrate the day.
The students carried rakes and grabbed garbage bags when they got to the playground, sprinting to the fence marking the boundary of the playground. They began shoving leaves that had accumulated over the winter into the trash bags and tearing dead, woody ivy off the chainlink.
Students with rakes were instructed by teacher Cody Martin in raking the playground mulch out of the grass and back under the various swings and jungle gyms. Appropriately, the mulch is made of rubber. Specifically, it is recycled car tires. Its very presence provides a lesson to the kids on the importance of reusing materials.
“We taught them about Earth Day and showed a video on it, explaining the importance of the day,” said Martin, as he worked to coordinate the chaotic-but-effective landscaping by the students.
The students took to the task with gusto, often running to pile up their full garbage bags and return to Martin for new ones. One student’s battle cry of “Fortnight battle pass!” echoed over the playground as he ran to pile up ivy in a heap on the pavement.
Another fifth grade teacher, Karen Ayres, appreciated the enthusiasm, but admitted “They’re outside, being outside is fun no matter what.” She also noted that it would be a nice activity for them to do to start the week off well; Tuesday would be the first day of PSSA testing.
Just 20 minutes into the cleanup, the students had filled half a dozen bags with leaves and trash. The ivy pile grew ever larger as more was ripped off the fence. The Canton students learned a valuable lesson in cleaning up after themselves and helping the environment, a fitting exercise to recognize Earth Day.
