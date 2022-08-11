CANTON — A regional parish will be hosting a community picnic-style dinner and concert performed by a music ministry in Canton this Saturday. There will be no cost for the dinner or concert.
Tri-County United Methodist Parish will sponsor the Commandment 11 concert and dinner at East Canton Community Church.
Parish members will provide the dinner at 5:15 p.m. inside the church’s social room. Food will consist of sloppy joes, hot dogs, baked beans, fruit cup as well as potato, macaroni and pasta salads with cakes for dessert. The parish is comprised of East Canton Community Church; St. John’s United Methodist Church in Grover, Pa.; Shunk United Methodist Church and Ward United Methodist Church.
After dinner, Commandment 11 of Simpsonville, S.C. will perform in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. The musicians have performed in many churches over the last 17 years. They are led by founding member, Scott Jacobs, who has played across the country in many communities. Commandment 11 is a music ministry that performs primarily in rehabs and prisons, and has an ongoing ministry with Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Centers. They perform mostly original scripture-inspired music and have released numerous albums.
During the event, a free will offering will be received to help further the ministry of Commandment 11.
