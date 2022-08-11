generic The Daily Review

CANTON — A regional parish will be hosting a community picnic-style dinner and concert performed by a music ministry in Canton this Saturday. There will be no cost for the dinner or concert.

Tri-County United Methodist Parish will sponsor the Commandment 11 concert and dinner at East Canton Community Church.

