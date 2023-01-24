East Sayre fire ruled accidental 

The home at 106 Holly St. in East Sayre caught fire shortly before noon on Friday. The fire was ruled accidental on Monday and was the result of an electrical issue.

 Photo provided by Johnny Williams

SAYRE — Seven people are out of their homes after a midday Friday fire ripped through an apartment building in East Sayre.

The home at 106 Holly St., which consisted of three apartments, caught fire shortly before noon on Friday, keeping firefighters busy through the rest of the afternoon.