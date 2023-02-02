East Smithfield 1 Class Learns About Cultural Diversity

East Smithfield 1 students pose with the book “The Runaway Wok” which was read to them during their Lunar New Year study. Also shown with the children is the dragon craft and food they tasted.

 Photo Provided

Children have so many things to learn when they begin school. There’s letters and numbers, reading, kindness, safety, and responsibility in the classroom. The Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. staff of the East Smithfield 1 classroom added another topic for the children to learn – cultural diversity!

Cultural diversity might seem like a big subject for such young minds, but it is extremely important! Learning about unfamiliar cultures teaches students to respect and celebrate differences. One of the easiest ways to teach differences is to talk about them and share and sample different food from various cultures.