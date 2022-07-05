SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — There was a sea of red, white and blue on both sides of East Smithfield’s Main Street Monday as people dressed in Americana colors for an anticipated patriotic event.
East Smithfield held its Fourth of July parade consisting of multiple fire trucks and floats decorated in American imagery to commemorate the nation’s independence.
The Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted the event and sold chicken barbecue at its building afterwards.
“It was a great parade and we had a large turnout that I didn’t expect due to gas prices, but it was good with a lot of floats and other fire departments in it,” said STVFD President Adam Vroman.
He stated that he’s happy to see the fire department continue the parade and its purpose of celebrating the United States’ independence and freedom.
“I thank everyone who helped us make a good parade this year,” Vroman said. “There’a lot of manpower put into this from cleaning trucks to cooking the food, so we appreciate everything.”
