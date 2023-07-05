SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Bradford County residents enjoyed the return of an annual parade and community event that recognizes Independence Day.

The East Smithfield Community Fourth of July Celebration was held Tuesday and included its parade at noon. The route started in the area of Springfield Road before ending at SRU Elementary School. The parade included participants riding motorcycles, trucks, tractors and even horses.

