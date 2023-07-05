SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Bradford County residents enjoyed the return of an annual parade and community event that recognizes Independence Day.
The East Smithfield Community Fourth of July Celebration was held Tuesday and included its parade at noon. The route started in the area of Springfield Road before ending at SRU Elementary School. The parade included participants riding motorcycles, trucks, tractors and even horses.
This year’s theme of “Only in America” had parade participants and attendees smiling throughout the day as they were decked out in patriotic red, white and blue attire.
This was the first year that organizer’s brought back the full community celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, according to parade coordinator, Donna Yale.
For the festivities, local musician Jacob Gilpen performed under the gazebo before and after the parade. The celebration featured a basket raffle, firemen’s chicken barbecue and food trucks from Back Road Pizza, Bluebird, and Heather’s Rolled Ice Cream.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.