Easter Egg Hunt returning to Towanda

TOWANDA — A seasonal event that promotes community fun for local children will return soon to central Bradford County.
Towanda Borough and the Bradford County Branch YMCA are holding its Easter Egg Hunt on the YMCA grounds on April 1. Line-ups will start at 10:30 a.m., while the hunt will promptly begin at 11 a.m.
People can contribute to the event and sponsor an Easter egg hunt prize basket of $25 for the occasion.
“Sponsorship information will be listed on our social media and on signage at the event on April 1, 2023,” according to the YMCA.
RSVP to mattk@rvrymca.org before March 28. Although reservations are not required, making one helps organizers plan the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.