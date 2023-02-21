Easter Egg Hunt returning to Towanda

Pictured are children collecting eggs during an Easter egg hunt held on the lawn of the Bradford County Courthouse in 2019.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — A seasonal event that promotes community fun for local children will return soon to central Bradford County.

Towanda Borough and the Bradford County Branch YMCA are holding its Easter Egg Hunt on the YMCA grounds on April 1. Line-ups will start at 10:30 a.m., while the hunt will promptly begin at 11 a.m.