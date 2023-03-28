WYSOX — On Saturday, an Easter-themed event gave children and adults a chance to play games, hunt for eggs and even visit animals and costumed characters in Wysox.
Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.’s annual Easter Festival was celebrated at its 22541 Rt. 187 facility.
People of all ages participated in the rolling Easter egg hunt throughout the day. Due to rainy conditions, the hunt was held inside the facility with countless eggs scattered in the hallways and multiple rooms. Inside the building, people could spend time with an assortment of animals that included a dog, cat, tortoise and turkey.
A few notable guests made an appearance throughout the day. Attendees could meet and take pictures with costumed characters such as the Easter bunny and Bigfoot.
Around 300 to 400 people attended the event, which received positive reactions, according to Mary Sturdevant, BOO, Inc.’s volunteer executive director.
“We just love being able to continue to offer these kinds of opportunities to the community,” Sturdevant said. “Our Easter event has grown over the years into something that is special for everyone.”
She emphasized that the event encourages participation from everyone in the community. Children and adults of all ability levels could be seen hunting for Easter eggs and playing games, such as dime pitch and fish pond.
Two bicycles for a boy and girl were given away in a free drawing during the event. The bicycles were donated by the Sayre-based restaurant, Angry Burrito Company Bar & Grill, while helmets were donated by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
Sturdevant thanked the festival’s community donors and sponsors for helping make the event possible.
