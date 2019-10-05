A rare, potentially deadly mosquito-transmitted disease is now confirmed in two new counties, including one in northeastern Pennsylvania.
State agriculture and health officials announced new cases in both Luzerne and Mercer counties Friday, bringing the total number of counties to five.
“Eastern equine encephalitis is a very serious illness that is spread by mosquitoes,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “It is essential that all Pennsylvanians protect themselves as they spend time outdoors. Residents should cover exposed skin, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing and use insect repellent containing 20% or more DEET. It only takes a few minutes to prepare and protect yourself and your family from mosquito-transmitted diseases.”
The virus is carried by birds, but can be transmitted to humans, horses, and other birds via mosquito bite. Last month, cases were confirmed in Erie, Carbon, and Monroe counties. To date there have been no human cases in Pennsylvania, although 30 human cases have been confirmed nationwide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according officials, with 11 fatalities.
Animal fatalities in Pennsylvania include a horse in Fairmont Township in Luzerne County and in Sandy Lake Township in Mercer County, two horses in Mahoning Township in Carbon County, pheasants in Pocono Township in Monroe County, and a wild turkey in Waterford Township in Erie County.
Symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis include a fever between 103 and 106 degrees, a stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy, according to the release, and can show up between three to 10 days after infection. As the disease progresses, there can be inflammation or swelling of the brain, which can cause a coma within a week. Three of every 10 people affected typically die from the disease.
Horses can also experience a high fever, reaching up to 106 degrees, as well as symptoms such as difficulty breathing, drowsiness, inability to swallow, paralysis, hyperactivity, drooping ears, circling, aimless wandering, abnormal gait, head pressing, and sensitivity to sound.
“Pennsylvanians need to be vigilant and do what they can to protect against this deadly disease,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “There is a very effective vaccine available for horses, these animals can be protected.”
People are urged to contact their physician, or their animal’s veterinarian, if symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis appear.
