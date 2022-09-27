SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — An annual event that presents living history to the public has made its way to Bradford County.
The 45th Eastern Primitive Rendezvous is being held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1 at 3021 Locust Road in Milan. On Saturday, attendees walked across the event’s grounds to see countless tents, displays and people dressed in attire inspired by the period of 1640 to 1840.
Visitors can come in every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to see seminars, participate in multiple activities and buy items such as books and trade blankets. The public can attend thru Thursday.
There are three active ranges that includes blackpowder shooting, archery, and a tomahawk and knife range, according to event organizer Rose Pruyne. The event is held on her farm, which had been in her family since 1943.
Seminars are held every day that teach skills and activities from the 18th century. The seminars discuss topics such as Eastern Mountain man clothing, outdoor cooking and muzzleloaders.
Members of Iron & Oak Historical Combat Guild held combat demonstrations involving weapons from the 17th to 19th centuries such as swords and guns with bayonets.
There is a meeting house on the grounds, which is a tent filled with activities every evening for attendees to participate in. Outdoor games include various races and throwing competitions.
“People in kilts do the traditional highland games such as throwing gigantic logs,” Pruyne said.
The Penn York Highlanders made a surprise appearance Sunday by marching through the farm land as they played their traditional Scottish music.
The annual gathering is conducted in the eastern U.S. as far west as Ohio and as far south as Virginia, Pruyne stated. She expressed that it was an honor to host the EPR event on her property this year. She has been organizing the event for around three years and she stated that it takes a great deal of planning.
“Imagine planning 18 simultaneous large weddings,” Pruyne said. “It’s a lot of work, but I have had the best staff and crew of volunteers ever. They have made it easy for me.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
