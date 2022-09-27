SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — An annual event that presents living history to the public has made its way to Bradford County.

The 45th Eastern Primitive Rendezvous is being held from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1 at 3021 Locust Road in Milan. On Saturday, attendees walked across the event’s grounds to see countless tents, displays and people dressed in attire inspired by the period of 1640 to 1840.

