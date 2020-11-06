TOWANDA BOROUGH – Ten-and-a-half year old K9 Edo was laid to rest next to K9 Moro in the Faithful Companion Cemetery in Smithfield Township on Wednesday. The Belgian Malinois was beloved in Bradford County for his nutty personality and spent most of his life as a nearly 24-hour partner to Officer John Hennessy.
Edo was bounced around different police departments in his puppyhood, arriving in Pennsylvania from North Carolina at the age of four. Edo ultimately arrived in Bradford County after working for the Williamsport Police Department for one year.
The department was in search of a new home for Edo as his Williamsport Handler was leaving in 2015. Hennessy spotted their posting for a five-year-old trained police dog and the rest is history; Edo came home to live with the Hennessy family to one day take the place of K9 Moro.
“He was very stubborn and had some quirks, and I’m glad that I got him because I don’t know where he would have ended up,” Hennessy said.
Edo often accompanied Hennessy to demonstrations at Towanda Elementary School and the YMCA where he soaked up all of the attention he could get.
He spent his last few years of life as the playful family dog aside from the occasional ride in the patrol car and greeting children and families at community events.
The K9 was a handful at times, such as the day Hennessy came home from work to find him happily sitting on a pile of plastic blinds which he had destroyed.
Hennessy laughed as he told the story of when Edo bit him three times when they first met. That first car ride home was a nostalgic memory as he reflected on his time with him.
The year 2017 holds lots of memories, like when Edo and Hennessy were grand marshals of the Halloween parade and walked in the YMCA Shamrock 5K.
After the two spent their first year together establishing a solid relationship from 2015 to 2016, Hennessy’s first partner, K9 Moro was eleven and getting ready to retire.
Hennessy noted the stark differences between Edo and Moro’s personalities; Edo was a non-stop dog full of energy and Moro, a German Shepherd, was relatively calm and collected. He said that Hades, his current K9 partner, is a perfect mix of the two, and that he even suspects that he’s partly German Shepherd.
For the years 2016 to 2018, K9 Edo was active in Bradford County, tracking and going on drug searches for the Sayre and state police departments as well as his work in Towanda. Hennessy’s mission with his K9 partners is to always be available for the whole county.
Hennessy remembered that while away at a training seminar in 2018, Edo underwent some seizures which raised enough concern to “try” to bring him to the vet. Edo had refused to let the vet check him out and put on such a fight that he couldn’t properly sedate him. The vet attempted to give him just enough medication to hopefully calm him down for a later visit.
“Well, he didn’t mellow out,” Hennessy related, “He was supposed to be loopy and he wasn’t. The vet was amazed at how he fought through it, which didn’t surprise me because he was such a knucklehead, such a hard-charger.”
An anonymous donor at the seminar heard of what was going on with Edo and offered a $5,000 donation to the K9 program for a new dog.
That’s how the department ended up getting Hades, another Belgian Malinois. He’s currently three years old and a patrol and narcotics police dog just like Edo and Moro before him.
Hennessy had decided to unofficially retire Edo in order to protect him from harm from having a seizure while working. K9 Edo passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 24 and will always be remembered as a great partner and friend.
