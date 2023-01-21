I, Ryan Leo Edsell, am writing this letter to officially announce my candidacy for the office of Magisterial District Judge of District Court 42-3-04. The 42-3-04 district has had the privilege of being served by the Honorable Judge Wheaton for over two decades. With Judge Wheaton recently announcing his retirement, I humbly ask for an opportunity to earn your support as I pursue to attain the position of Magisterial District Judge.

I am a 2006 graduate of Northeast Bradford Jr/Sr High School. I then attended Mansfield University earning an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. While enrolled at Mansfield University, I simultaneously was accepted into the Pennsylvania Municipal Police Academy. I successfully graduated the Police Academy in 2009.