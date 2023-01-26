HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) is encouraging organizations across the state to help provide nutritious meals to children in low-income areas during the summer months through the Department’s Summer Food Service Program. New sponsors must apply by May 31, 2023.

“Hunger impacts families across the commonwealth and creates significant barriers to learning and development. For many students, their only access to healthy meals is found at school,” said State Director of Child Nutrition Programs Vonda Ramp. “We’re calling on organizations across the commonwealth to join us in combating hunger and helping students receive nutritious meals during the summer months, even when school is not in session.”