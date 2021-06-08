CANTON — BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 was awarded a $247,520 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
The grant will go towards implementing Positive Action, an evidence-based program that builds support for reducing substance abuse and promotes a healthy self-concept for students in grades 6-12.
The Taking Positive Action for the Whole Child program’s vision is to address the need for substance abuse programs and resources as preventative measures in rural and remote regions.
According to their website, BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 is an educational service agency serving 19 public schools, two career centers and 12 non-public schools across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.
BLaST’s vision is to transform lives and communities through educational services and their mission is to provide, create, and facilitate high quality educational solutions, the website adds.
Brooke Beiter, the director of educational planning for BLaST IU 17, said the program is “a grant-funded project that aligns with our IU vision of transforming lives and communities through educational services. The projected outcomes of this program will have a ripple effect of building stronger and healthier communities for decades as these students will have the strategies to live healthy lifestyles.”
In collaboration with Positive Action, educational resources and professional development training will be made available for all regional school districts with ongoing in-district support.
“It has been our pleasure working with Blast IU 17 in combination with PCCD and EPIS Center to begin implementation of Positive Action in their middle and high schools,” stated Alex Allred, the CEO of Positive Action. “Our efforts during the pandemic to support teachers, students and parents will continue with extended online resources and enhanced training, moving forward with learning.”
For more information on BLaST IU 17 and the many programs and services offered, visit www.IU17.org.
