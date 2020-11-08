BARTON, NY – Carantouan Greenway hosted a natural history walk led by VP Marty Barko at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Carantouan Greenway is a not-for-profit Land Trust and environmental organization that’s registered in Pennsylvania and New York.
The greenway’s website says that they value the groundwater, fish and wildlife of the Chemung and Susquehanna Rivers. They write that they’re passionate about education and conservation.
“We believe in the sense of family, the strength of belonging, and sharing a common purpose,” the website reads, “We believe we have a responsibility to leave behind a better environment than we inherited.”
Participants met at the start of the path at the Wildwood Reserve in the town of Barton. The 50-acre reserve features wetlands, open fields, a pond, a vernal pool, and several trails along upland woods.
Throughout the relaxing walk in the sunshine Barko stopped the group to teach them about different types of plants and trees. He shared information with the group like how to spot oak trees; they’re able to hold on to their leaves well into the cold months, and chances are, if you spot a tree in November which seems to have most of its leaves, it’s an oak.
Gretchen Watson of Horseheads felt “relief and release” as she enjoyed the walk with her cousin Caroline Shipman.
The walk was about nature education, fresh air and exercise, and an exclusive lesson on various types of bones and what they can tell scientists. Barko brought along a bag full of bones to pass around for the participants to observe, guess what they were and what they were used for.
“I’d gotten to know Marty a few months back and we’ve gone on a few nature outings together,” said Pastor Rich Hanlon of the United Methodist Church in Wellsboro, “He’s very knowledgeable about ecology and the environment so any opportunity that I get to participate in something that he’s leading, I’m here.”
Saturday’s walkers were locals of the Barton area and all seemed to appreciate Barko and the work he does at Carantouan Greenway.
Neighbor to the reserve, Erin Rae, tries to come whenever Marty hosts a nature walk. “It’s a peaceful place to come, and whenever Marty does a walk, he’s always very full of information so I always learn something,” she said.
Everyone wore masks and took in the sights of the grassy fields safely. To read more about the greenway and its upcoming events, visit their Facebook page and their website at http://www.carantouangreenway.org/home.html.
